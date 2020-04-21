Hema Malini introduces her "special family members"

New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): Evergreen actor Hema Malini on Tuesday took to social media and gave a quick introduction to two of her "special family members" - Snoopy and Gipsy.

The 71-year-old actor shared pictures and talked about her pet dogs on Twitter.



"I'm giving u a peek of my spl family members -Snoopy the stray whom I adopted as a puppy & Gipsy my beautiful retriever who has now grown old," the 'Sholay' actor tweeted.

Referring to the ongoing government-imposed lockdown, she added: "Thanks to the lockdown I'm spending a lot of time with them. These days Gipsy esp spends the entire afternoon with me & is in total bliss!"

On Monday, the seasoned actor pledged to donate to the PM-CARES Fund and also urged others to donate and fight the battle against coronavirus pandemic.

The 'Dream Girl' actor has never been a silent spectator during these trying times, and has used the social media platforms to raise awareness, and also voiced the importance to stay at home during the coronavirus crises.

