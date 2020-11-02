Hema Malini organises havan to mark daughter Esha Deol's 39th birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 2 (ANI): Veteran actor Hema Malini on Monday wished daughter and star Esha Deol on her birthday and shared a glimpse of the celebrations on her social media.

The 'Baghbaan' star took to Twitter and posted a couple of picture from a 'Havan' (homa) which she organised on the occasion of the 'Dhoom' star's 39th birthday.



Along with the pictures, that featured the mother-daughter duo participating in the ritual, Hema also penned sweet wishes for the birthday girl.



"Esha's birthday today. I pray for God's blessings on her to be always happy and loved," wrote the 'Sholay' star.

"As we do every year, we had a small havan at home and I sat with her to conduct the puja as directed by our family priest online. Love you @Esha_Deolmy baby," she added.

Thanking her mom for organising the havan, and extending birthday wish to the 'No Entry' star. Esha noted in the comments, "(a smiling emoji), love u mama! You conducted the havan beautifully! Thank u love u @dreamgirlhema."

Earlier in the day, several fans extended birthday wishes to the actor post which she, in a separate tweet, thanked everyone for the wishes. "A heart filled with love...A soul filled with gratitude...That's me !...As I turn a year wiser, stronger and fitter today, I thank you all for the love , blessings and good wishes on my birthday and everyday! My wish for you is that you Stay strong, blessed, happy and healthy!" wrote Esha.

Married to Bharat Takhtani, Esha Deol has two daughters. The actor was last seen in the short film, 'Cakewalk' and also participated in the 2015 season of 'MTV Roadies' as a 'gang leader'. (ANI)

