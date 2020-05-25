Hema Malini, Randeep Hooda, others wish peace, good health on Eid

New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): Praying for peace and good health on the auspicious occasion of Eid Al-Fitr, Bollywood celebrities including Hema Malini, Randeep Hooda, Urmila Matondkar and others extended their warm greetings to fans on social media.

Veteran actor Hema Malini put out a gif of a crescent moon along with a mosque and star on Twitter and wrote, "Best wishes to all celebrating Eid!."



Randeep Hooda put out his picture sporting a sherwani with a pearl beaded neckpiece in his full beard look on Instagram. Alongside the post, the actor extended Eid wishes and wrote, " Re Sabne Eid ki Raam Raam #eidmubarak. Hope everyone is celebrating responsibly with their families and staying safe. We will celebrate together again soon #peace."



Sharing the picture of the evening sky with moon, Urmila Matondkar extended Eid wishes to her fans on Twitter. She wrote, Something so very surreal, beautiful n special about Eid ka Chand #chandmubarak all you lovely people. Wishing you all loads of prosperity, peace n above all good health #eidmubarak2020 #EidAlFitr."



Raveena Tandon prayed for safety and peace on Eid and extended her warm wishes on Instagram. She wrote, "#EidMubarak! Wishing you all happiness and peace. good health and prosperity."



Huma Qureshi congratulated on Twitter and wrote, "Chand Mubarak." (along with a heart emoji)



Earlier in the day, scores of Bollywood celebrities including Anupam Kher, Nushrat Bharucha, Manoj Bajpai and Adnan Sami greeted their fans for Eid. (ANI)

