Hema Malini reminisces 'classical to Bollywood dance' journey on International Dance Day

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): On International Dance Day, the 'Dream Girl' of Bollywood Hema Malini walked down the memory lane and revealed on social media how dance 'dominated her entire life'.

The veteran actor took to her Twitter handle and posted a throwback picture of herself from the time she was young and used to perform Bharatnatyam. The mesmerizing snap features the 'Sholay' actor clad in an orange coloured traditional Bharatanatyam costume teamed with matching gajra and jewellery.

Alongside the picture, she wrote, "It is special for me, as looking back, I realise that dance has dominated my entire life."



Extending gratitude to her 'gurus' she added, "From classical dance forms B Natyam, Kuchipudi, Mohiniyattam, Kathak to Bollywood dance, I've performed them all, I'm grateful to all my gurus for making me what I am."



Malini is a trained Bharatanatyam dancer and her daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol are trained Odissi dancers. They have performed together for various charitable events.

The 'Sapno Ka Saudagar' actor had studied Kuchipudi dance form with Vempati Chinna Satyam and Mohiniattam with Kalamandalam Guru Gopalakrishnan. She has played a number of dance roles including Narasimha and Rama in Tulasidas's Ramcharitmanas.

To create a platform for children to learn and perform classical dance, the BJP Lok Sabha member also established the Natya Vihar Kalakendra dance school. (ANI)

