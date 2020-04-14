Hema Malini sees positive changes in people, environment during lockdown

New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): Highlighting the positive side of the lockdown, evergreen actor Hemal Malini on Tuesday through a video message reflected how people and environment have changed but for better amid the coronavirus crisis.

The actor turned politician took to Twitter and said: "Amid these trying times, God has also given us a blessing -- a time to understand oneself, and a chance to change one's attitude."



"Our environment, ocean, rivers, everything is getting clean, even the Ganga and Yamuna seems to be much cleaner now," she added.

The 71-year-old also stressed that the current situation has forced one to develop new, healthy habits and are now paying much attention to not only one's immediate cleanliness but also the state and the country.

She concluded the video by urging everyone not to drop these habits that we have developed now.

The 'Sholay' actor, in her tweet, also highlighted about the seven points made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation on Tuesday, where he also sought the people's support towards achieving these principles.

"I hope u listened carefully to the 7 points tht@narendramodiji stressed upon. Look after ur vulnerable elders, care for the needs of the poor, build up ur immunity, do not dismiss ur workers, get Aarogya Setu & respect our corona warriors were a few of the important things he conveyed," her tweet reads.

Prime Minister Modi addressed these seven points earlier on Tuesday, minutes after announcing the extension of coronavirus-induced countrywide lockdown till May 3. (ANI)

