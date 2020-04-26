Hema Malini urges people to practice social distancing seriously

New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): Veteran actor and BJP MP Hema Malini on Sunday indicated towards the constant rise in the number of COVID-19 patients in the country and urged people to follow social distancing seriously.

The 'Dream Girl' took to Instagram to post a video message in which she is seen advising people to follow the nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

"Friends, the number of people infected by coronavirus is increasing constantly. It has also been observed that some people are not abiding by the lockdown," said the actor.

"If we wish that the lockdown ends soon without being extended and if we want to enjoy the small exemptions in the lockdown then we have to practice social distancing," she added.

The 'Sholay' actor then asked people to cover their face with masks and to support the frontline workers.

"Please use face masks, handkerchief, stole etc. and cooperate with the media persons, police personnel, medical workers and the administration. Your careless attitude can affect you and your entire family adversely," the 71-year-old actor said.

"The entire country including me wants that the lockdown ends soon. So, people stay home and stay safe," she added.

The actor turned politician has been sharing video messages with people through Instagram and has been enlightening them about precautions and other issues related to the highly contagious virus. (ANI)

