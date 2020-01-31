Hema Malini visits Buddha temple in Gaya

New Delhi [India], Jan 31 (ANI): Bollywood veteran Hema Malini">Hema Malini on Friday morning visited Buddha temple in Bihar's Gaya and sought blessings.

The 71-year-old actor took to Twitter to share a picture of herself from the spiritual destination and also shared that she visited the temple after performing at an event in the holy town of Gaya.

"After a performance in the holy town of Gaya, visited the beautiful, serene temple of the Enlightened Buddha in Bodh Gaya," the actor tweeted.

"I loved the whole ambience & the famous Bodhi tree. Maintained by the Japanese it is as a temple should be-a haven of calm where one can meditate in peace & quiet," Malini's tweet further read.



The actor who is also an ace Bharatanatyam dancer is known for her devotion and is often seen performing at various religious events. (ANI)

