New Delhi [India], Jan 31 (ANI): Bollywood veteran Hema Malini">Hema Malini on Friday morning visited Buddha temple in Bihar's Gaya and sought blessings.
The 71-year-old actor took to Twitter to share a picture of herself from the spiritual destination and also shared that she visited the temple after performing at an event in the holy town of Gaya.
"After a performance in the holy town of Gaya, visited the beautiful, serene temple of the Enlightened Buddha in Bodh Gaya," the actor tweeted.
"I loved the whole ambience & the famous Bodhi tree. Maintained by the Japanese it is as a temple should be-a haven of calm where one can meditate in peace & quiet," Malini's tweet further read.
The actor who is also an ace Bharatanatyam dancer is known for her devotion and is often seen performing at various religious events. (ANI)
Hema Malini visits Buddha temple in Gaya
ANI | Updated: Jan 31, 2020 10:02 IST
New Delhi [India], Jan 31 (ANI): Bollywood veteran Hema Malini">Hema Malini on Friday morning visited Buddha temple in Bihar's Gaya and sought blessings.