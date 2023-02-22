Hera Pheri 3 is on, pic of Akshay, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal from sets goes viral

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 22 (ANI): Team 'Hera Pheri' is all set for the third instalment. The pictures from the sets featuring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal are all over social media currently.

In the viral picture, Akshay, Suniel, Paresh Rawal, producer Firoz Nadiadwala and others were seen posing for the camera.

One of the users on Twitter shared the 'Hera Pheri 3' team picture and wrote, "Finally hera pheri 3 shooting star."

Finally hera pheri 3 shooting start

Another user wrote, "Hogi hogi hogi Phir Hera Pheri The original trio of Hera Pheri Shyam @SunielVShettySir ,Raju @akshaykumar Sir & Babu Bhayya @SirPareshRawal Sir on the sets of Hera Pheri 3 Super excited and we can't keep calm! #SunielShetty #AkshayKumar #PareshRawal #HeraPheri3."

Reportedly, Akshay has stepped away from the franchise due to no clarity in the script.

After this news, Paresh took to Twitter and confirmed that Kartik is a new addition to the cast.

A fan on Twitter asked a question by tagging Paresh Rawal, "@Sir PareshRawal sir, is it true that Kartik Aaryan is doing Hera Pheri 3??" To which, Paresh tweeted, "Yes it is true."

Directed by Priyadarshan, 'Hera Pheri' was released in 2000. It featured Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Tabu in the lead roles. The second part, which came out in 2006, was directed by late Neeraj Vora. It featured Akshay, Paresh, Suniel, Bipasha Basu, Rajpal Yadav and Rimi Sen in the lead roles. (ANI)