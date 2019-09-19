Representative Image
Representative Image

Here is list of IIFA 2019 winners!

ANI | Updated: Sep 19, 2019 07:23 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): The 20th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards which was attended by scores of B-Town celebrities turned out to be amazing, as expected. While Ranveer Singh walked away with the best actor trophy for 'Padmaavat', Alia Bhatt won the best actress for her role in Raazi.
National Award winner Vicky Kaushal bagged the award in the Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Male) category for 'Sanju'.
Apart from these, this year the IIFA had special awards which were conferred upon Deepika Padukone for Chennai Express, Ranbir Kapoor for Barfi, Rajkumar Hirani for 3 Idiots, Pritam for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil while the film 'Kaho Na Pyaar Hai' also won special award in the Best Film in the last 20 year category.
The award for Outstanding Contribution to Indian Cinema was given to the master of dance and choreography Saroj Khan by none other than Madhuri Dixit Nene who even paid tribute to the veteran choreographer by dancing on some the songs choreographed by the ace star. Apart from her, the master of comedy, Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed, also known as Jagdeep was also presented with the special award for his phenomenal work on the silver screen.
Here's a complete list of winners:
Best film-Raazi
Best Director - Sriram Raghavan (Andhadhun)
Best Actor (Female) - Alia Bhatt (Raazi)
Best Actor (Male) - Ranveer Singh (Padmaavat)
Best Actor In Supporting Role (Female) - Aditi Rao Hydari (Padmaavat)
Best Actor In Supporting Role (Male) - Vicky Kaushal for (Sanju)
Best Debut (Male)-Ishaan Khatter (Dhadak)
Best debut (Female)-Sara Ali Khan (Kedarnath)
Best Story - Sriram Raghavan, Pooja Ladha Surti, Arijit Biswas, Yogesh Chandekar and Hemanth Rao (Andhadhun)
Best Music Direction - Amaal Mallik, Guru Randhawa, Rochak Kohli, Saurabh-Vaibhav and Zack Knight (Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety)
Best Lyrics - Amitabh Bhattacharya (Dhadak)
Best Playback Singer (Female) - Harshdeep Kaur and Vibha Saraf (Dilbaro from Raazi)
Best Playback Singer (Male) - Arijit Singh for (Ae Watan" from Raazi)
Outstanding Contribution to Indian Cinema-Saroj Khan and Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 08:44 IST

Ang Lee believes 'Gemini Man' is 'full of potential'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 19 (ANI): Filmmaker Ang Lee who directed the Will Smith starrer 'Gemini Man' believes that the upcoming film has a new language and is "full of potential" as it will show realistic CG humans ever created in Hollywood.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 08:30 IST

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to attend Misha Nonoo's wedding in Italy

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 19 (ANI): Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is set to attend the Italy wedding of her BFF Misha Nonoo and Mikey Hess with husband Prince Harry.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 06:47 IST

Yelling by Ashton Kutcher turned out to be my wakeup call: Nico...

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 19 (ANI): American actor-model Nico Tortorella recalled an embarrassing moment when producer Ashton Kutcher allegedly yelled at them for getting high at a cast party.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 06:30 IST

Salman Khan confirms not to be part of 'Inshallah'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Salman Khan has left his fans upset as the actor has announced that he will not be a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming project 'Inshallah'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 06:05 IST

Sarah Hyland learned life lessons while living with chronic illness

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 19 (ANI): American actor-singer Sarah Hyland, who is suffering from a chronic illness, opened up about the life lessons she learned through her course of tough times.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 05:07 IST

Madhuri Dixit pays tribute to legendary choreographer Saroj Khan at IIFA

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit Nene who is known for her dancing skills has paid a tribute to legendary choreographer Saroj Khan at the 20th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards held in Mumbai.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 04:32 IST

Jada Pinkett turns 48, recalls journey with husband Will Smith

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 19 (ANI): As soon as American actor Jada Pinkett Smith ringed in her 48th birthday today, she took a trip down memory lane and recalled her relationship with husband Will Smith.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 04:16 IST

Accuser in Kevin Spacey sexual assault case dead

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 19 (ANI): One of the accusers involved in American actor-producer Kevin Spacey's sexual assault case has been found dead.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 03:55 IST

Taylor Swift's album 'Lover' inclined to politics

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 19 (ANI): American pop-icon Taylor Swift recently revealed that her latest album 'Lover' is the most politically engaged body of music yet as she was deeply affected by "the 2016 presidential election and the 2018 midterm elections" in the US.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 03:07 IST

Take a look at B-Town celebs arrived late at IIFA 2019

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): The 20th edition of much-awaited International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) which was held in Mumbai witnessed the Bollywood fraternity dazzling the green carpet with their stunning outfits.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 02:36 IST

Russo Brothers to be honoured at 57th Annual Publicists Awards ceremony

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 19 (ANI): American filmmakers Anthony and Joe Russo who are collectively known as the Russo Brothers will receive the International Cinematographers Guild Publicists Motion Picture Showman of the Year Award at the 57th Annual Publicists Awards ceremony scheduled to be held n

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 23:23 IST

IIFA 2019: Bollywood celebrities arrive in style for the starry night

New Delhi [India], Sept 18 (ANI): The biggest award night of Bollywood is finally here and stars are bringing their fashion A-game to the green carpet of the 2019 International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA).

Read More
iocl