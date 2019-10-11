Here's a glance at iconic on-screen duo Amitabh, Rekha's journey through films

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Over the years, Indian cinema has witnessed many remarkable pairings that have left the audiences wanting for more. One such successful on-screen duo is megastar Amitabh Bachchan and timeless beauty Rekha.

Even though it's been ages since the two have spread magic with their acting together on the big screens, we can't help but go back to the iconic films they have starred together in.

Since their birthdays are just a day apart, with Rekha celebrating her day on October 10 and Big B marking his birthday on 11th of the same month, let's have a look at a few of their most popular films:

Silsila

Released in the year 1981, the film became the last one to feature Rekha with Amitabh Bachchan together. Despite being a commercial failure at the box office, the film has garnered much appreciation to be named as one of the classic films. The movie's songs became chartbusters upon its release, especially the track 'Rang Barse Bheege Chunarwali'.

Ram Balram

The action-packed film received an awesome opening at the box office. The thunderous response of the audience was not only for Bollywood's eternal superstars, Amitabh and Dharmendra but was also for the iconic pairing of Rekha and Big B together in another cult film.

Suhaag

Released in 1979, the flick was the blockbuster of the year. Right from the movie's amazing plot to its soundtrack, the film left a lasting impact on the audiences.

Mr Natwarlal

The blockbuster, released in 1979, showed the great camaraderie between the two. Shot in Kashmir, the film and its soulful tracks like 'Pardesia yeh sach hai piya' is still remembered by Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan's fans.

Muqaddar Ka Sikandar

The film, starring the iconic duo, became the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 1978. 'Muqaddar Ka Sikandar' was also the third highest-grossing Indian film of the decade in India. The film not only garnered appreciation and love but also received several nominations at the 26th Filmfare Awards. (ANI)