Here's a list of iconic patriotic dialogues that Bollywood gave us!

New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): Bollywood has always been at the forefront when it comes to igniting patriotism through movies, songs, and dialogues. Hindi movies have been known to reflect patriotic stories that were nourished on blood, sweat, and sacrifices.

With an array of movies centered on the idea of patriotism, Bollywood has given us some classics. Often diverse storylines in patriotic films end up delivering a few classic dialogues that are so effective that they are remembered for generations.

On the 72nd Republic Day of India, let's revisit all the dialogues that hit the patriotic nerve and saluted the spirit of our great nation.

Holiday: A Soldier is Never Off Duty

Akshay Kumar: Jab waha border par log apni nind ki parwah na karte hue jaagte hai, tab tumhe yahan shaher me chain ki nind aati hai.



The Legend Of Bhagat Singh

Ajay Devgn: Aap namak ka haq adaa kijiye, main mitti ka haq adaa kart ahu.



Lakshya

Hrithik Roshan: Ye Indian Army hain, hum dushmani mein bhi ek sharafat rakhte hain.



Chak De! India

Shah Rukh Khan: Mujhe states ke naam na sunayi dete hain na dikhayi dete hain, sirf ek mulk ka naam sunai deta hai... INDIA.



Rang De Basanti

Aamir Khan: Ab bhi jiska khoon na khaula, khoon nahin voh paani hai ... joh desh ke kaam na aaye woh bekaar jawani hai.



Gadar: Ek Prem Katha

Sunny Deol: Hamara Hindustan zindabad tha, zindabad hai, aur zindabad rahega!



Kaante

Kumar Gaurav: Hindustani jaisa bhi ho, usse do cheezein bilkul pasand nahin ... ek hai cricket mein haar ... doosra apne desh pe vaar.





Krantiveer

Nana Patekar: Yeh Musalman ka khoon yeh Hindu ka khoon ... bata is mein Musalman ka kaunsa Hindu ka kaunsa, bata!



Rustom

Akshay Kumar: Meri uniform meri aadat hai ... jaise ki saans lena, apne desh ki raksha karna.



Raazi

Alia Bhatt: Watan ke aage kuch bi nahi, khud bhi nahi.



Mangal Pandey: The Rising

Aamir Khan: Yeh azaadi ki ladai hain, guzre hue kal se azaadi... aane waale kal ke liye.



Jai Ho

Salman Khan: Chahe humein ek waqt ki roti na mile, badan par kapde na ho, sar par chhat na ho, lekin jab desh ki aan ki baat aati hain, tab hum apni jaan ki baazi laga dete hain.



Commando 2

Vidyut Jammwal: Desh ki seva karne mein joh maze hai na ... woh kisi aur mein nahi hai.



Shaurya

Kay Kay Menon: Jung mein jab shoot karne ka order dete hai toh, kab kahan kaise uska toh pata hota hai magar kyun ... fauji ko na yeh batate hai, na usse janane ka haq hota hai.



Bollywood has not stayed behind in giving due respect to the nation and bringing out the patriotic side in each and every individual. Be it an Army Officer, a common citizen, an Air-Force officer, police officer, sportsperson, or freedom fighter, everyone contributes in his own way which is perfectly highlighted by these films. (ANI)

