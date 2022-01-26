Here's a sneak peek into Mouni Roy's pre-wedding festivities

Panaji (Goa) [India], January 26 (ANI): The wait is finally over. Actor Mouni Roy and her beau Suraj Nambiar's wedding preparations have begun, and that too in Goa.

All thanks to Mouni's close friends including Arjun Bijlani, Mandira Bedi and Aashka Goradia for sharing glimpses of the couple's mehendi and haldi ceremonies.

For the haldi ceremony, Mouni wore a white outfit with white floral jewellery. Suraj also wore a full-white outfit for the occasion.



Speaking of the mehendi ceremony, the 'Gold' actor opted for a yellow lehenga.





Taking to Instagram, Arjun uploaded a Boomerang video of Mouni and her henna-decorated arms as she pouted for the camera.



Mandira also posted a few pictures with Mouni and Suraj.





"Mon, Suraj...and so it all begins. I love you both, more than you know," she captioned the post.

Mouni and Suraj, who never officially confirmed dating each other, will tie the knot on January 27. (ANI)

