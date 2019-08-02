Ananya Panday (Image Courtesy: Instagram)
Ananya Panday (Image Courtesy: Instagram)

Here's Ananya Panday's 'chashmish' version from 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh'

ANI | Updated: Aug 02, 2019 17:22 IST

New Delhi (India), Aug 2 (ANI): Bollywood's newbie Ananya Panday is just the perfect 'chashmish' in the amazing capture she shared from the sets of 'Pati, Patni, Aur Woh'.
Not just the clip, the actor also revealed a trivia that she was called 'Naina' every time she wore the glasses on set.
Ananya's sneak peek of her look follows Kartik Aaryan sharing his picture sweating it out with kids on the film's set.
Dressed in a navy blue top, the 'Student of the Year 2' actor looks geeky yet beautiful. While sharing the look on the Instagram story, she wrote, "Low key wish my name was Naina whenever they make me wear these glasses (pls get it) #ChashmishForLife #PatiPatniAurWoh."

Kartik and Ananya are currently filming for their forthcoming outing in Lucknow. Bhumi Pednekar is also a part of the film's cast and she was also in the capital city where she even celebrated her birthday.
While Kartik is playing a geeky office man in the film, Bhumi earlier shared that her role is close to her real self and fans will get to know her better.
'Pati Patni Aur Woh' is being directed by Mudassar Aziz, who has previously helmed films like 'Dulha Mil Gaya', 'Happy Bhag Jayegi' and 'Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi'.
The film is an adaptation of the 1978 drama of the same name, which featured Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur in the lead roles. The original film revolved around a married couple Ranjeet (Sanjeev) and Sharda (Vidya) and how things change after he gets involved with his secretary Nirmala (Ranjeeta).
The film is slated to release on December 6, this year. (ANI)

