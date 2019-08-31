Here's Anupam Kher proving that Priyanka, Nick is a much-in-love couple!

New Delhi (India), Aug 31 (ANI): Anupam Kher who was Priyanka Chopra's special invitee to the Jonas brother's 'Happiness Begins' tour concert in New York is totally loving Nick's sweet gesture towards his wife.

The newlyweds have never shied away from expressing love for each other and yet again their cute PDA will leave the fans in awe of the two!

Kher, who attended the concert on the 'Mary Kom' actor's invite, shared on Instagram that Nick engaged in "softly lip mouthing I Love You" to his lady love from the stage.

While sharing the trio's clip performing on stage in NYC, the 64-year old wrote, "Sharing with you all another video from the concert of Jonas Brothers last night. I don't have much knowledge of English music scene but the crowd certainly was going hysterical."

Next what he wrote will surely make you believe that Nick and Priyanka are a happening couple.

"They were loving every song. Singing along with them. So was Priyanka Chopra. I also saw Nick Jonas softly lip mouthing #ILoveYou to her from stage. It was so sweet. Loved it," Anupam added.



Earlier on Saturday, he thanked the actor for sending him an invite to the concert and also shook a leg to the brother's tunes!

The trio kicked off their much-anticipated tour in Miami, Florida on August 7. It is scheduled to run till October 20. (ANI)