Anupam Kher (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Anupam Kher (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Here's Anupam Kher proving that Priyanka, Nick is a much-in-love couple!

ANI | Updated: Aug 31, 2019 21:47 IST

New Delhi (India), Aug 31 (ANI): Anupam Kher who was Priyanka Chopra's special invitee to the Jonas brother's 'Happiness Begins' tour concert in New York is totally loving Nick's sweet gesture towards his wife.
The newlyweds have never shied away from expressing love for each other and yet again their cute PDA will leave the fans in awe of the two!
Kher, who attended the concert on the 'Mary Kom' actor's invite, shared on Instagram that Nick engaged in "softly lip mouthing I Love You" to his lady love from the stage.
While sharing the trio's clip performing on stage in NYC, the 64-year old wrote, "Sharing with you all another video from the concert of Jonas Brothers last night. I don't have much knowledge of English music scene but the crowd certainly was going hysterical."
Next what he wrote will surely make you believe that Nick and Priyanka are a happening couple.
"They were loving every song. Singing along with them. So was Priyanka Chopra. I also saw Nick Jonas softly lip mouthing #ILoveYou to her from stage. It was so sweet. Loved it," Anupam added.


Earlier on Saturday, he thanked the actor for sending him an invite to the concert and also shook a leg to the brother's tunes!
The trio kicked off their much-anticipated tour in Miami, Florida on August 7. It is scheduled to run till October 20. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 21:07 IST

Rajkummar, Nushrat's 'Turram Khan' to release on this date

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): On the occasion of Rajkummar Rao's birthday, Nushrat Bharucha announced the release date of her upcoming flick 'Turram Khan' with the versatile actor.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 20:42 IST

Joaquin Phoenix reveals he wanted to create something...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 31 (ANI): Joaquin Phoenix, whose is all prepped for his next outing in and as 'Joker', revealed that with the film he "wanted the freedom to create something that wasn't identifiable".

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 20:13 IST

Here's why Bhumi Pednekar is constantly sharing workout updates

New Delhi (India), Aug 31 (ANI): Bhumi Pednekar's transformation is no secret untill you have been living under a rock! And the actor has been quite active in updating her fans with her fitness journey. Here's the reason why!

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 19:59 IST

'Khairiyat' highlights soulful love between Shraddha, Sushant in...

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): The makers of 'Chhichhore' have released the film's second song, and it portrays the innocent chemistry and slight resentment between the lead pair- Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 16:50 IST

Fans lambaste Sofia Vergara for mentioning Hurricane Dorian in...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 31 (ANI): 'Modern Family' star Sofia Vergara's latest beach captures didn't turn out the way she would have expected.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 16:42 IST

Wishes pour in for Rajkummar Rao as he turns 35 today!

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): As Bollywood's versatile actor Rajkummar Rao turned a year older today, several B-town celebrities extended their heartfelt wishes to him.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 15:55 IST

Brad Pitt's upcoming space drama 'Ad Astra' talks about toxic masculinity

Washington D.C [USA], Aug 31 (ANI): American actor and director Brad Pitt's latest release - space drama 'Ad Astra' - is said to deal with the concept of toxic masculinity.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 15:34 IST

You're an inspiration and a hero: Janhvi wishes Gunjan Saxena

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Janhvi Kapoor who is all set to essay the role of India's first female pilot to fly in combat, Gunjan Saxena, in the upcoming film 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl,' penned a heartwarming note for the pilot's birthday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 14:55 IST

Prabhas-starrer 'Saaho' raked in Rs 24 crore on day one

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Film 'Saaho' starring South Indian superstar Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor set the cash register ringing on the first day of its release as it minted Rs 24.40 crore in Hindi version.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 14:37 IST

Cardi B slams trolls for saying Travis Scott deserves her Grammy

Washington D.C [USA], Aug 31 (ANI): Pop star Cardi B slammed Twitter trolls who think rapper Travis Scott deserved to win Rap Album at the 2019 Grammy Awards instead of her. 

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 13:53 IST

Ranveer Singh raises toast on completing London schedule of '83'

New Delhi (India), Aug 31 (ANI): Bollywood's powerhouse actor Ranveer Singh who is in London for the shooting of his upcoming film '83' raised a toast on the completion of the first schedule.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 13:19 IST

Jennifer Lopez gives pole dancing lessons to Constance Wu in 'Hustlers'

Washington D.C [USA], Aug 31 (ANI): Singer and actor Jennifer Lopez is believed to have given lessons in pole-dancing to co-star Constance Wu for the upcoming film 'Hustlers.'

Read More
iocl