Here's how Abhishek, Jaya Bachchan surprised Big B on KBC sets

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 12 (ANI): Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan surprised his dad Amitabh Bachchan on his 80th birthday along with his mother Jaya on the KBC sets.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the 'Dhoom' actor shared a behind-the-scenes video from the preparation for the Megastar's birthday on Tuesday.

As per junior Bachchan, it took a lot of secrecy and planning to get Big B surprised.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "It took a lot of secrecy, a lot of planning, a lot of hard-work and a lot of rehearsals to get it right. But then again, he deserves no less! It was very emotional to be able to surprise dad and celebrate his 80th Birthday at the place he loves the most, his workplace. My gratitude to the entire team of Sony and Kaun Banega Crorepati for helping me do this and making tonight's episode so special for my father. Do try and see it if possible. KBC on 11th October at 9 pm IST only on Sony TV."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cjj1x-tjAG3/

In the video, Abhishek could be seen doing preparations with the crew members of KBC to give a surprise to his dad Amitabh. From doing rehearsals on the sets to executing on stage, the Guru actor highlighted it all.



The Shahenshah of Bollywood couldn't hold back his tears after watching the video featuring family moments on stage.

Jaya Bachchan also joined the father-son duo and fed Big B his favourite dessert.

All the Bachchans along with the KBC team made the 'Deewar' actor cut the cake.

Big B began his career with the film 'Saat Hindustani' in 1969. He later appeared as Dr Bhaskar Banerjee in Hrishikesh Mukherjee's 'Anand' (1971), for which he won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor. Prakash Mehra's action film 'Zanjeer' (1973) established Bachchan as a star to look out for in the industry and since then, he has enthralled audiences with versatile roles.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Amitabh was recently seen in director Vikas Behl's family entertainer film 'Goodbye' alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta.

The film received positive responses from the audience. He will be next seen in director Sooraj Barjataya's upcoming family entertainer film 'Uunchai' along with Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Parineeti Chopra.

Big B's new venture is all set to hit the big screens on November 11, 2022. (ANI)

