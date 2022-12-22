Here's how Aishwarya Rai wished her "Mommy Daddy" on their wedding anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 22 (ANI): Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, on Thursday, shared an emotional post for her parents on their anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, Aishwarya shared a picture of her parents and captioned it,

"Dearest darling Mommy-Dodda and Daddy-Ajja. Much love and prayers on your Anniversary. Love you infinitely."



Recently, Aishwarya remembered her father Krishnaraj Rai on his birth anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, Aishwarya shared a picture and captioned it, "Prayers and Love in Remembrance. Happy Birthday dearest darling Daddyyy-Ajjaaa. Love. Love and more Love. Always. God Bless."

In the selfie, Aishwarya could be seen posing with her daughter Aradhya with her father's image in the background.

The actor, who was very close to her father, keeps on remembering him which is evident from her social media posts. Four weeks back too, she remembered her father on his birth anniversary and shared a picture of her father on social media.

Aishwarya's father Krishnaraj Rai passed away in 2017 after a long battle with cancer. Aishwarya was very close to her father and never forgot to post his pictures on his birth and death anniversaries.

Talking about her work front, Aishwarya was recently seen in director Mani Ratnam's magnum opus period action drama film 'Ponniyin Selvan -1' which gathered massive responses from the audience.

She will be next seen in another south film 'Jailer' alongside south superstar actor Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Priyanka Arul Mohan, and Shiva Rajkumar. The official release date of the film is still awaited. (ANI)