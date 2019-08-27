Akshay Kumar (Image Courtesy: Instagram)
Akshay Kumar (Image Courtesy: Instagram)

Here's how Akshay Kumar is a doting son

ANI | Updated: Aug 27, 2019 22:14 IST

New Delhi (India), Aug 27 (ANI): Bollywood's 'Khiladi' Akshay Kumar, known for his down to earth nature, shared a video on Tuesday, which proves that he is a doting son as well.
The actor, who is basking in the success of his latest film 'Mission Mangal', took some time off from his hectic schedule to spend time with her ailing mother who underwent knee surgery recently.
The actor shared a video where he can be seen strolling on the streets of London with his mother Aruna Bhatia on a wheelchair.
Giving out the message of giving some time to family, he wrote, "Juggled shoot to spend a few days with mom in London. No matter how busy you are with life and growing up, don't forget they are also growing old...so spend time with them while you can."


The actor, who is more closed to his mother, shared her picture sometime back informing about her condition. In the picture, she can be seen performing yoga after her surgery.
"Sharing something I'm extremely proud of...post her knee surgery at the age of 75, my mother started doing yoga and now it is part of daily routine, improving one day at a time."
The 51-year-old actor, who recently featured on the Forbes' highest-paid actors' list, is riding the success of his latest release. The film is unstoppable at the box office and has surpassed the Rs 150 crore mark in just 11 days of its run.
The Jagan Shakti-directorial space drama has emerged as the biggest opener till date.
Apart from Akshay, 'Mission Mangal' features a stellar star-cast including Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menon and Sharman Joshi.
Rakesh Dhawan (Akshay) and Tara Shinde (Vidya) lead a team of scientists who overcome their personal challenges and failures to serve as the brains behind one of the greatest missions in history: The launch of India's first satellite to Mars.
The movie, based on a true story of India's mission to Mars, is about ordinary people achieving the extraordinary. The film is co-produced by 'PadMan' director R Balki.
Akshay will be seen next in 'Laxmmi Bomb' opposite Kiara Advani, 'Good News' alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara and Diljit Dosanjh and 'Housefull 4'. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 21:21 IST

Cardi B opens up about her role as stripper in upcoming film 'Hustlers'

Washington D.C [USA], Aug 27 (ANI): American pop-star Cardi B who is excited about the release of her debut film 'Hustlers', opened up about her time spent on the sets of the film.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 20:52 IST

Randeep Hooda shares his first look from 'Rat On A Highway'

New Delhi (India), Aug 27 (ANI): Bollywood's ace actor Randeep Hooda, who is known to impress fans with his stellar acting skills, is looking all intense and bruised in the first look from his upcoming film 'Rat on a Highway.'

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 19:52 IST

Sophie Turner congratulates husband Joe Jonas for VMA win,...

Washington D.C [USA], Aug 27 (ANI): Sophie Turner while congratulating her husband and singer Joe Jonas for his victory in one of the categories, shared some behind-the-scenes moments from Monday's night at the Video Music Awards.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 18:53 IST

Miley Cyrus delivers emotional performance after split from Liam...

Washington D.C [USA], Aug 27 (ANI): American pop-singer Miley Cyrus delivered an emotional performance at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday night, days after her split from husband Liam Hemsworth.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 18:41 IST

Khloe Kardashian pays tribute to late pooch on Dog Day

Washington D.C [USA], Aug 27 (ANI): On the occasion of National Dog Day on Monday, reality TV star Khloe Kardashian paid tributes to her late dog Gabbana.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 17:33 IST

Harry Styles reveals possibilities of reuniting 'One Direction' band

Washington D.C [USA], Aug 27 (ANI): It might be good news for all the 'One Direction' fans that the doors for the band might reopen again.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 17:05 IST

Harvey Weinstein escaped unhurt after ramming car into tree

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 27 (ANI): Tainted American film mogul Harvey Weinstein who will be going on trial for sex assault charges next year, escaped injury when he crashed his Jeep in Westchester County on Monday, law enforcement sources told The Post as cited by Page Six.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 16:36 IST

John Abraham's 'Mumbai Saga' goes on floors

New Delhi (India), Aug 27 (ANI): The shooting of John Abraham-starrer 'Mumbai Saga' began on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 15:57 IST

Get ready to groove on 'Dhagala Lagali' from 'Dream Girl'

New Delhi (India), Aug 27 (ANI): After treating the fans with 'Radhe Radhe', the makers of the upcoming comedy film 'Dream Girl' have released another song 'Dhagala Lagali'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 14:46 IST

Viola Davis to play Michelle Obama in 'First Ladies'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 27 (ANI): It's safe to say that actor Viola Davis' next TV role will come with a lot of pressure. The star is all set to play the role of former First Lady of US, Michelle Obama in the series titled 'First Ladies'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 14:11 IST

Dave Chappelle lambasts Michael Jackson accusers in Netflix special

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 27 (ANI): Comedian Dave Chappelle who returned to Netflix with 'Sticks & Stones' addressed the controversies surrounding Michael Jackson, R. Kelly and Kevin Hart, all in the first special released on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 14:06 IST

Harry Styles is returning with new music!

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 27 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Harry Styles, who shot to fame with the famous pop band 'One Direction', is making his musical return.

Read More
iocl