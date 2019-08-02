Actress Alia Bhatt
Here's how Alia Bhatt starts her morning routine!

ANI | Updated: Aug 02, 2019 18:38 IST

New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): A month after she started her personal YouTube channel, actor-singer Alia Bhatt is up with a new video on her morning rituals.
The 'Student of The Year' actor revealed that she doesn't start her day scrolling networking applications, unlike many of the young generation. Revealing the reason for her new distinct habit the actor said, "I had this weird routine of sitting on my bed for hours scrolling down the apps, losing all my time and not starting the day with a clean mind as you get so much of information."
The actor said when she's having an outdoor shoot she uses an app called Flipboard to keep herself updated about the climate, news, health and nutrition. But when the actor is at home she begins her day by reading the newspaper to keep herself updated.
The actor's second habit is drinking hot water with lemon. She also disclosed that earlier she used to have a lot of coffee but now she has to cut down on caffeine due to an issue.
The 'Kalank' actor also shared that she likes to walk around in her house but since she's in the hotel, she stepped out of her room and gave a small tour around. She then introduced her fans to Fashion Designer Aki Narula.
Later, Alia talks about the new addition to her life - a diary with the title "One Line A Day." Alia revealed that she bought it in New York and she every day writes a line about her daily life.
The actor also shared that she used to love filling her memories of childhood. She loves to save her memories including birthday cards, drawings etc. She reads from the diary, "Woke up at 2am, jetlag still persists. papa came over at 8, we chat, share and learn. A quote of dream stays. lunch with mumma and we speak about my future."
Starting off her career with Karan Johar's 'Student of The Year' to 'Brahmastra', the 26-year old has given scores of versatile performances.
Meanwhile, she is also shooting for her next biggie with sister Pooja Bhatt 'Sadak 2' and is being directed by her father Mahesh Bhatt.
The remake of the 1991 blockbuster will hit the screens on July 10, 2020. (ANI)

iocl