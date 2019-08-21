Here's how Anushka is planning to make internet a happy place!

New Delhi (India), Aug 20 (ANI): Actor Anushka Sharma, who is also a producer, animal rights activist and an entrepreneur is spreading happiness all around the internet through her positive energy.

The 'PK' actor shared a video on social media in which she is reading positive comments that people randomly wrote. She captioned it as "#HappyTweets, Time for some internet positivity rn. #LoveAndLightProject"

Anushka has started a new initiative under a project called Love and Light, the sole purpose of which is to spread good vibes.

"Love & Light Project is a social experiment to constructively connect as human beings and not subject each other to negativity. I believe that through positivity and positive affirmations, our world would thrive better," said Anushka.

Love and Light will be a digital thought-starter for the netizens to converse on positive things in life.

It is not unknown that the internet can be a negative space. Therefore, the actor who has around 60 million fans and followers felt the need to start a conversation about things that aren't right can be sorted out with a discussion.

"Digital boom has incredible benefits. It has brought the world closer and it gives us a tremendous scope of connecting and collaborating and creating communities of like-minded people. So, yes when many say that the internet can be an extremely negative place, I feel we have to use the medium for the potential that it can unlock," expressed the actor.

"Social media has the power to influence the youth, culture, and society and if we look to trigger positive conversations, it will be hugely constructive for society at large. Small gestures of inclusivity, new connections, gratitude for all that we have, are conversations that need to happen on social media," she added.

The 31-year-old old also recently started a campaign, #JusticeForAnimals, calling for stricter laws against offenders. (ANI)

