Here's how Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora wished each other on Valentine's Day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 14 (ANI): Bollywood couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's relationship has remained strong, despite time-to-time age-difference criticism by netizens and break-up rumours on social media.

On Valentine's Day this year, Arjun and Malaika penned heartfelt wishes for each other.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the '2 States' actor shared a beautiful picture with his lady-love.

In the caption, he wrote, "Ain't no sunshine when she's gone. It's not warm when she's away. Ain't no sunshine when she's gone. And she's always gone too long. Anytime she's goes away..."





Malaika also posted a picture on her Instagram handle in which Arjun can be seen planting a kiss on her head.

She wrote, "Mine."



Arjun and Malaika have been in a relationship for a long time now. However, they made their relationship Instagram official on Arjun's 34th birthday in 2019. (ANI)

