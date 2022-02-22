Here's how Arjun Kapoor teased Alia Bhatt after Ranbir saw Taj Mahal with him first

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 22 (ANI): Actor Arjun Kapoor's latest Instagram post is proof of the fact that he has a great sense of humour.

Taking to the social media application, Arjun dropped a picture of Ranbir with the Taj Mahal in the distance.

"When Ranbir Kapoor the artist emerged inspired by the Taj + Me," he captioned the image.



Arjun's post has garnered several likes and comments.



Reacting to the post, Rakul Preet Singh, who recently visited the historical monument with her beau Jackky Bhagnani, commented, "Hahaha finally u both saw the Taj."

Seeing Rakul's comment Arjun could not resist being funny.

Replying to Rakul, the 'Two States' star commented, "@rakulpreet ya he saw it with me first instead of going with Alia."

Arjun's comment has left netizens in splits.

"Hahahaha...this is hilarious," a netizen commented.

"ROFL... Alia must be feeling bad now," another one wrote.

For the unversed, Arjun and Ranbir were in Agra for filmmaker Luv Ranjan's wedding. (ANI)

