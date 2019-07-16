Here's how Arjun Kapoor will look in his 80s

New Delhi (India), July 16 (ANI): Arjun Kapoor just posted an edited picture of how he would look in his old age and the answer to that is- completely drool-worthy!

A couple of days back, a photoshopped picture of Deepika Padukone and her husband Ranveer Singh, featuring the two actors in their 80s, went viral on social media. Following the trend, Arjun too posted his own version on Tuesday.

Ripped body, grey hair, stunning beard and killer smile, the wrinkled up version of Arjun looks absolutely jaw-dropping.

"Old age hit me like," Arjun tweeted alongside the picture.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 'Gunday' actor will be next seen in 'Panipat'. The film is based on the Third Battle of Panipat fought between the Maratha Empire led by Sadashiv Rao Bhau and the invading forces of Ahmad Shah Abdali, the King of Afghanistan.

The Ashutosh Gowariker directorial also stars Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt. It is slated to release on December 6, 2019. (ANI)

