Here's how Ayushmann Khutrrana fulfilled his college dream in Varanasi

New Delhi (India), Nov 5 (ANI): Ayushmann Khurrana ticked off a wish from his bucket-list last night in Varanasi. The actor performed the Ganga Aarti, a dream which he has been harbouring since his college days.

Feeling blessed, the 'Article 15' star said, "It was a surreal moment for me to do my first Ganga Aarti at Varanasi. I had always wanted to experience this moment and had thought about it since college. I'm delighted that every single thing worked out for me to perform the Ganga Aarti. I won't ever forget this. It was an extremely peaceful, magical and soulful feeling for me."

[{2ca5bcc8-505b-43a8-9330-4196fb753b3e:intradmin/ayush_nov5_RcLJLZy.jpeg}]

The 35-year-old star who is waiting for the release of his upcoming film 'Bala' where he is playing the role of a bald man, called himself deeply spiritual.

"I call myself deeply spiritual and it is a strange and lovely coincidence that before the release of my last few films, I ended up being at a place known for its spirituality. Before Dream Girl's release, I was at Lalbaug, before Badhaai Ho's release I was at Vaishno Devi. It's a lovely coincidence and I hope I get to experience such places even more," he added.

