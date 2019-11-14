Here's how B-Town celebs cherished childhood memories on Children's Day

New Delhi (India), Nov 14 (ANI): On the occasion of Children's day, B-towners poured in wishes on Thursday.

To commemorate the day, Arjun Kapoor shared a throwback picture of his parents Boney Kapoor and Late Mona Shourie Kapoor, along with it he penned a heartfelt message that read, "So it's children's day today & I thought I must thank my parents for allowing me to have this amazing life growing up as a child...despite all their ups & downs I was always treated with love respect & care...they let me become my own person & be what I am today."



Kangana Ranaut also shared her picture where she is seen clad in an emerald green saree in a park with children, and the 'Queen' actor captioned the picture as "The most important part of growing up is to never lose your inner child. Here's to ones who stays strong and happy in all adversities. #HappyChildrensDay."



Varun Dhawan shared a video wishing his fans 'Children's day' and captioned it as, "Keep the child Alive in you. Doesn't matter what everyone thinks. Happy children's day."



Shilpa Shetty shared an extremely adorable picture along with her son, Viaan Raj Kundra. The 'Baazigar' actor penned a heartfelt message that read, "Your soul is healed being with children "Thank you, my son, for keeping my heart, mind, and soul ALIVE. You're my ray of sunshine, on the gloomiest of days with your smile, hugs and wet kisses. May you always be protected, loved, and blessed."

The 'Dhadkan' actor goes on to add, "Thank you for making me relive my childhood vicariously through you. Love you! Happy Children's day to you and all the beautiful children out there who make their parents heart happy."



Shraddha Kapoor also shared a cute childhood picture along with brother Siddhanth Kapoor from their childhood days and captioned the picture as "Happy Children's day."!!!



Neetu Kapoor shared a cute video of her granddaughter 'Samara Sahni' where she is seen sitting in a car dressed in the school uniform where she is seen describing the importance of pen.



While taking to Instagram, the 'Student of the year 2' actor Ananya Panday shared her childhood photos alongside an adorable note that read, "Yes!! I was that kid who wore her own face on her T-shirt, struck the most extra poses and took the most obnoxious selfies but also the happiest bcuz I have the best parents happy children's day! "



Swara Bhasker wished fans on Children's Day by posting a throwback picture from her childhood. Along with the picture, she wrote a message that read, "Bachpan ki sabsey badi learning. Ma kehti thin gali dena buri baat! Ab samajh mein aaya! Love & respect 2 all the kids out there! :) May u grow up & not become zaroorat se zyada ch**** adults. I meant "chatur" Aapne kya socha? :) PS: Dear Trolls, yeh bhi joke tha! #ChildrensDay."



Meanwhile, other celebs including, Bipasha Basu, Ekta Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar, Ishaan Khatter, Kajol, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Aditi Rao Haydari, Bobby Deol and Richa Chaddha wished the on the occasion of Children's Day. (ANI)