Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor , Image courtesy: Instagram
Here's how B-town pays tributes to its gurus

ANI | Updated: Sep 05, 2019 20:16 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 5 (ANI): On the occasion of Teachers' Day on Thursday, Bollywood celebrities extended greetings to their mentors.
Shraddha Kapoor expressed gratefulness to her guides and wrote, "There has been so much learning from so many teachers! Forever grateful to each and every one of them. #HappyTeachersDay."

'Kai Po Che!' actor Sushant Singh Rajput shared a snap of him with his guru, filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari and wished him and fans a "Happy Teachers' Day!"
"Last night at Chhichhore's special screening, with my dear friend, elder brother, awesome director and favourite guru (4 in 1)...Happy Teachers' Day (Nitesh Tiwari) sir and to all of you," tweeted Sushant, along with a picture of the ace director.

Filmmaker Farah Khan shared a recent incident and thanked the teachers who took special care of a bunch of students -- including the director's children -- after they were stranded in the ongoing Mumbai downpour.
"After being stuck in their school bus for more than two hours, the kids were taken back to school where the teachers and faculty stayed behind to feed them, dry them n look after them till it was ok to go again. Our kids got home hours later but safely. THANK YOU #HappyTeachersDay #DAIS," wrote Farah.

Sharing a beautiful quote, Kajol wished her fans and followers on the occasion, which is celebrated on former President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's birthday.
"Teachers are not JUST teachers. They are the managers of the world's greatest resource - children!" she tweeted.
Kajol.JPG" />
Ajay Devgn shared a picture with his late father Veeru Devgan referring him as his teacher and wrote, "My Father, My Guru. He gave me invaluable life lessons #HappyTeachersDay."

Former beauty queen Dia Mirza posted her snap from a classroom on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Student for life. Happy Teachers' Day to all my teachers."

Actor Pooja Bhatt also shared a sweet video of her father and "teacher", Mahesh Bhatt, on Instagram, wherein the director could be seen sharing a life lesson.
"On teacher's day 2019, FLASHBACK to last year and to the banks of the holy Ganges early one morning, where I received a fundamental lesson on 'art' from my teacher Mahesh Bhatt who in turn received it from his teacher & friend-UG Krishnamurti.. #teachersday2019," she wrote alongside the video.

(ANI)

