Representative image
Here's how B-town stars celebrate Friendship Day!

ANI | Updated: Aug 04, 2019 18:59 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 4 (ANI): It's World Friendship Day today and B-Town celebrities are all over the internet to extend their warm wishes on the occasion.
Stars shared small clips, photos on their social media accounts to wish their fans.
Madhur Bhandarkar posted a video of his adorable puppy on Twitter. And wrote "With my best friend Bijlee. HappyFriendshipDay"


Esha Deol, who has been away from the Bollywood industry for quite a long time, shared an animated image, wishing her fans and followers a very, "Happy friendship day" with thumps up and heart emoji clubbed with it.

Fitness freak, Tiger Shroff had a completely different take for marking the day. The actor flaunted his Popeye-like biceps, with his wrist fully wrapped with colourful friendship bands in a boomerang video that he posted on Instagram. "Pumped for #friendshipday," he captioned the post.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Pumped for #friendshipday ????

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on Aug 4, 2019 at 12:11am PDT


Vivek Anand Oberoi shared a small clip on his Twitter handle that conveys the beautiful message. "Such an adorable video, makes us realise the true value and real meaning behind friendship and that friendship knows no bounds. Happy #FriendshipDay everyone," he wrote.


Kriti Sanon posted a video on her Twitter handle, suggesting her fans what they should do on the occasion of Friendship day. "Hey guys, here's what I think you should do this #FriendshipDay," she wrote.

(ANI)

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 19:12 IST

