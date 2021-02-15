Here's how Bollywood is celebrating Valentine's Day 2021

New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): The day of love is here and couples can't resist themselves to spread the whiff of love in the air. On this occasion, B-town celebrities have taken to their social media handles to extend warm wishes to their partners.

Kareena Kapoor Khan hopped on to her Instagram and shared two posts featuring her forever Valentine's. In the first post, she shared a throwback picture with her husband and Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. With the adorable picture, she wrote, "I have loved you despite this moustache... my forever Valentine #HappyValentinesDay", using a string of red heart emoticons.



In another post, she shared a cute solo picture of her son Taimur Ali Khan and alongside the snap, she penned down a heart-warming note that reads, "Not because you pout like me... but you are my eternal Valentine, my heartbeat", using red heart emoticons.



Posting a million-dollar smile picture, Rajkummar Rao also extended his love for his long-time girlfriend Patralekha. He wrote, "Happy Valentine's Day my love @patralekhaa. My life would not be complete without you. Thank you for completing me. Thank you for always pushing me to do better. Thank you for always making me laugh like crazy. Mere hisse ki saari khushiya tumhe mil jayein (May you get all the happiness of my part too) #SpreadLove," using a red heart emoticon.





Wishing her husband Raj Kundra, whom she referred to as 'Cookie', Shilpa Shetty posted a montage of their throwback pictures on her social media account. Along with the clip, she wrote the lyrics of the famous romantic song 'Sab Tera' in the caption. "From THEN to Now... May the smiles NEVER change. I love you MY #Cookie, @rajkundra9... You are and will be my Valentine every day... but will wish you today. Happy Valentine's Day!," her post further read.



Gushing over her wife Genelia Deshmukh, actor Riteish posted a lovely video on his Instagram while enacting on the iconic Kumar Sanu's song 'Tumhein Apna Banane Ki Kasam Khai Hai' from the 1991 Hindi movie 'Sadak'. In the caption, he wrote, "Eternity @geneliad #valentine #valentineday"



Madhuri Dixit too posted a candid motion picture with her husband Dr Nene that features both of them looking at each other while the song 'Kiss From a Rose' plays in the background. In the caption, she wrote, "Celebrate love every day Happy #ValentinesDay".



Farhan Akhtar, Sidharth Malhotra, Ananya Panday, Rakul Preet, and many other stars also extended their Valentine's day wishes. (ANI)

