Here's how Emraan Hashmi wished his son on his birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 3 (ANI): On the occasion of his son Ayaan's birthday, actor Emraan Hashmi penned a quirky wish.

Taking to Instagram, Emraan posted a picture of his son, almost about to kiss mother Parveen.





Since Emraan has an image of a kisser, he wrote, "Like Father like Son Happy Birthday big boy."

Emraan's post has left fans in splits.

"Hahahaha. Hilarious caption," a social media user commented.

"Rofl. This made me laugh," another one wrote.

For the unversed, Ayaan was diagnosed with a rare form of kidney cancer at the age of 3. He battled hard for 5 years until he was diagnosed cancer-free in 2019. (ANI)

