Fans gathered outside the house of Amitabh Bachchan in Mumbai on his birthday
Fans gathered outside the house of Amitabh Bachchan in Mumbai on his birthday

Here's how frenzied fans queued outside Amitabh Bachchan's residence on his birthday

ANI | Updated: Oct 11, 2019 12:07 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): As Amitabh Bachchan, the living legend of the Indian cinema, turned 77 today, several frenzied fans thronged the streets outside his residence to catch a glimpse of the iconic star and wish him a long life.
Starstruck fans from various cities queued up since early morning, wanting to wish the star in their own unique way.
One of his fans Dilip came from Sangli Village to wish the actor and presented a song 'De De Pyaar De' from the veteran actor's film 'Sharabi.' The excited fan even enacted his famous dialogue 'Rishte mein toh hum tumhare...' from the superhit film 'Shahenshah'.
Another fan, Pandit Ram Ashok Tiwari, offered prayers to the star and chanted a prayer for his long life.
"It's been 20 years that I have been coming to his residence on his birthday. I perform hawan and offer prayers for his long life and to protect him from any wrong," said Tiwari.
On one hand, fans were spotted celebrating the special day by dancing in front of his residence on tracks from Amitabh's films, while on the other hand, a fan who was present with the entire family had a beautiful painting of the ace actor along with a bouquet as a token of love.
Later, one of his fans dressed as the superstar himself reached outside the residence of the great actor and clicked selfies with other fans to celebrate the day. People also raised slogans praising Amitabh and his achievements and contributions to the Indian cinema.
In a bid to gift something unique to Amitabh, one of his fans wore a shirt and cap with names of all the films done by the 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' star.
S.P Kamat who is the founder secretary of Amitabh Bachchan Fan Association which was created in 1979 in Kolkata with an aim to do social service under the name of the star was also present to extend best wishes to the actor. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 12:21 IST

Here's how Ed Sheeran, Prince Harry are promoting mental health

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 11 (ANI): Singer Ed Sheeran and the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry have joined forces to bring awareness on World Mental Health Day.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 10:45 IST

Kerry Washington joins cast of 'The Prom' for Netflix

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 11 (ANI): American actor Kerry Washington has been roped to star alongside Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman in Ryan Murphy's upcoming Broadway musical 'The Prom' for Netflix.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 10:16 IST

Priyanka Chopra to promote 'The Sky is Pink' on the Jimmy Fallon...

New Delhi (India), Oct 11 (ANI): Global sensation Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is busy promoting her upcoming film 'The Sky is Pink' in a whirlwind tour, will be appearing at the famous NBC primetime talk show 'The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon,' where she will be seen promoting the flick.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 07:40 IST

Here's a peek into Amitabh Bachchan's films outside of Bollywood...

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Be it in 'Deewar', 'Shehenshah' or 'Bhootnath', watching Amitabh Bachchan onscreen has always been a delight! The actor who rings in his 77th birthday on Friday has had a career spanning over 40 years in not only Bollywood but other vernacular language films as well

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 06:27 IST

Billy Porter in talks to join Camila Cabello in 'Cinderella'

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 11 (ANI): After scripting history at the 71st Primetime Emmys, Billy Porter is being eyed for a role in Camila Cabello starrer Disney film 'Cinderella'!

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 05:45 IST

You'll be blown away: Vin on John Cena's character in 'Fast and...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 11 (ANI): The shooting for 'Fast and Furious 9' is still underway. However, it was John Cena's last day on sets on Thursday and co-star Vin Diesel came up with a special video on Instagram singing praises for the former WWE wrestler.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 04:14 IST

Drew Barrymore gets a daytime talk show at CBS

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 11 (ANI): After achieving a milestone in the Hollywood industry, Golden Globe winner Drew Barrymore is all set for her next stint as a talk show host.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 04:04 IST

Musical on Michael Jackson's life to play on Broadway next year

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 11 (ANI): Mark your calendars to catch a musical based on the life of late pop icon Michael Jackson in summer next year.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 03:38 IST

Shailene Woodley, Felicity Jones team up for 'The Last Letter...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 11 (ANI): Shailene Woodley and Felicity Jones have joined hands for their next outing together -- 'The Last Letter From Your Lover' -- as stars and executive producers.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 03:07 IST

When Kim Kardashian's hotel room robbery became inspiration for a film

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 11 (ANI): There is no denying the fact that Kim Kardashian is a global name and even a small move of hers can hog headlines. Now, the TV star's 2016 Paris hotel room robbery has become the inspiration for a graphic novel and even a film!

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 02:50 IST

Cuba Gooding Jr. 'indicted' on 'additional incident' in groping case

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 11 (ANI): Academy Award winner Cuba Gooding Jr. has been charged for a fresh case of alleged sexual assault in addition to the previous groping charge, in a New York City court on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 02:07 IST

'The Irishman' to now premiere at Los Cabos Film Festival

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 11 (ANI): After being added to the lineup for the upcoming London, Rome and Mumbai Film Festivals, Martin Scorsese's 'The Irishman' is now set to premiere at the Los Cabos Film Festival in November.

Read More
iocl