Here's how Govinda used to party with his nephews, nieces

Mumbai [Maharashtra], June 2 (ANI): Comedian Krushna Abhishek on Wednesday reminisced partying with his 'Chi Chii mama' (uncle) and actor Govinda years ago.

Taking to Instagram, Krushna posted a picture that shows Govinda happily posing along with his nieces and nephews.

"This is how we used to party with Chi Chii mama. He used to take us to five-star hotels for lunches and dinners. We had a blast with him. Always," he captioned the throwback picture.

He added, "Extreme right is Arti ...she is looking like a cute chor and me doing the mad pose in green Tshirt.

The image also features Govinda's daughter Tina Ahuja and his other nephew, Vinay Anand, who had done the movie 'Amdani Athanni Karcha Rupaiya'.





Speaking of Govinda and Krushna's bond, the two mainly remain in news for their fights. It would be interesting to see whether Govinda comments on the picture or not.

The same picture has also been shared by Vinay on his Instagram account. "Sweet memories when we used to have good time together with mama...," he posted.

Reacting to the image, Tina commented "very cute".

Govinda will be seen reuniting with actor Neelam Kothari Soni after 20 years on the reality TV show, 'Super Dancer 4'. The two have acted in several movies together. 'Ilzaam', 'Hatya', 'Love 86' and 'Farz ki Jung' are some of them. (ANI)

