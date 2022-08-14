Here's how Jamie Lever wishes her dad, 'king of comedy' Johnny Lever on his birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 14 (ANI): As veteran actor Johnny Lever turned 65 years old today, his daughter Jamie Lever dropped a sweet wish for him on her social media account.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Jamie dropped old pictures of the 'Phir Hera Pheri' actor along with a caption.

She wrote, "Happy Birthday to the one who gave us every reason to be happy.. The King @iam_johnylever Thank you God for his life."

She also asked fans to leave a comment- Your all time favourite JL character/dialogue/ movie!



In the first picture, Johnny lever was seen at the stage performing in a black suit.

The other two images are from childhood and present pictures of the father-daughter duo.

The next few pictures are a solo picture of the king of comedy from his infectious smile in selfie to greeting people on stage.

She also dropped a video, where she and her father recreated the scene from Johnny's movie 'Awara Paagal Deewana'. They enacted the dialogues of actor Paresh Rawal and the birthday boy himself from the film.

In the video, Jamie played her father's part and Johnny delivered Paresh Rawal's dialogue with his amazing comic timing.

Johnny Lever is known as the king of comedy because of his amazing comic timings.

He is one of the first stand-up comedians in India. He has won many awards for his amazing performances including thirteen Filmfare Awards nominations in Filmfare Award for Best Performance in a Comic Role, and has won the award twice, for his work in 'Deewana Mastana' and 'Dulhe Raja'.

He has done more than 300 films and made his fans burst into laughter.

As soon as the pictures were posted, fans and industry friends of Johnny dropped their wishes.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher wrote, "Happy Birthday to the KING OF COMEDY!"



Actor Ridhima Pandit dropped a sweet wish for the actor. She wrote, "Meraaaa chota chotaaa bacchaaa ---- I Love u paanduuuu... .. Happy B'day to the OG- Legend.. JL Sir."



On the work front, Johnny will be seen in Rohit Shetty's next directorial film 'Cirkus' with Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandes and Pooja Hegde. The film is slated to release on the occasion of Christmas 2022. (ANI)