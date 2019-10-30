John Abraham (Image courtesy: Instagram)
John Abraham (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Here's how John Abraham is prepping up for 'Attack'

ANI | Updated: Oct 30, 2019 20:31 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 30 (ANI): John Abraham, who stunned fans with his spectacular performance in 'Batla House' is gearing up for another power-packed role for his upcoming action-thriller -- 'Attack'.
The 'Force' star on Wednesday shared a video on his Instagram account, wherein he is seen taking training for shooting with an expert.
Among several other arms that are kept on the table, John picks up a revolver at the end of the video to try a shot.
"Getting ready to "ATTACK" #mynextactionfilm," he captioned the video.


Lakshya Raj Anand, who marks his directorial debut with the film, had shared the news on his Instagram handle in July.
"Months of intensive prep has led to this dream turning into a reality and I'm extremely grateful to John Abraham and Ajay Kapoor for making this happen as we embark on this journey together. Also a big special shoutout to Minnakshi Das, Sanyuktha Chawla Shaikh, JA Entertainment," he wrote.

The film will be produced by Dheeraj Wadhawan, Ajay Kapoor and John's production house JA Entertainment and is expected to go on floors this December, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared on his Twitter handle.
Currently, the actor is awaiting the release of his comedy-drama 'Pagalpanti' which marks his comeback to comedy after a successful streak in the thriller genre.
Anees Bazmee directorial film also stars Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'cruz, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, and Saurabh Shukla among others in significant roles.
The film will be produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat and Abhishek Pathak will hit the screens on November 22. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 18:08 IST

Hilary Duff celebrates first day of filming for 'Lizzie McGuire' reboot

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 30 (ANI): Hilary Duff celebrated the first day of filming for the forthcoming show 'Lizzie McGuire' - a reboot of the 2001 sitcom - by showing off the very first photo of herself as the character on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 17:12 IST

Here's why this year has been special for birthday girl Ananya Panday!

New Delhi [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Ananya Panday made a mark in Bollywood with her first release 'Student of the Year 2' this year in May and as she ringed in her 21st birthday on Wednesday, the actor highlighted that this has been the most special year yet as she got to live her dream.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 17:08 IST

'Housefull 4' hits a century, mints Rs 109.00 crores

New Delhi [India], Oct 30 (ANI): The multi-starrer 'Housefull 4' made it to the Rs 100 crore club on the fifth day of its release.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 17:00 IST

B-Town pours in wishes on Ananya's 21st birthday

New Delhi [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Wishes pour in from the Bollywood fraternity as Ananya Panday celebrates her 21st birthday today.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 15:40 IST

Deadly car crash changed how Kevin Hart looked at life

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 30 (ANI): Actor Kevin Hart recently revealed how his car accident, after which he suffered major back injuries and required surgery, changed his outlook towards life. He posted an emotional video on Instagram on Tuesday night documenting his recovery.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 15:35 IST

LA County DA's office withdraws sexual assault suit against Kevin Spacey

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 30 (ANI): A month after one of the accusers involved in American actor-producer Kevin Spacey's sexual assault case was found dead, the case against him has been officially dropped by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 15:27 IST

Ayushmann Khurrana, Amitabh Bachchan's 'Gulabo Sitabo' gets new...

New Delhi (India), Oct 30 (ANI): The release date of Ayushman Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Gulabo Sitabo' has been pushed earlier to February 28 next year.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 15:06 IST

Kris Jenner asks Blac Chyna to share emails, texts sent to Rob Kardashian

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 30 (ANI): Kim Kardashian's mother Kris Jenner has hit back at Blac Chyna legally over the 2017 lawsuit filed by the model. Kris has asked Chyna to submit the conversation that happened between her and the TV personality's son Rob.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 14:51 IST

Taylor Swift pulls off funny prank on Shaun Dooley

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 30 (ANI): Singer Taylor Swift's recent mischievous prank on actor Shaun Dooley at the BBC's annual Children in Need charity fundraiser, is something which will leave you in splits.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 14:25 IST

Meghan King Edmonds breaks silence over husband's cheating scandal

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 30 (ANI): Days after her husband Jim Edmonds filed for divorce, TV personality Meghan King Edmonds opened up about his alleged cheating scandal.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 14:03 IST

Selena Gomez bursts into tears while sharing feelings about...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 30 (ANI): Selena Gomez is blessed to have friends like Taylor Swift in her life as it has helped her to get through rough times.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 13:38 IST

Here's how Nicki Minaj, Kenneth Petty slay away in style this Halloween

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 30 (ANI): Newlywed couple Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty are celebrating Halloween with great zeal and enthusiasm and their festive attire is sure to give you goosebumps.

Read More
iocl