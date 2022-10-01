Here's how Kajol congratulated hubby Ajay Devgn on winning National Film Award

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 1 (ANI): Actor Kajol beamed with pride as hubby Ajay Devgn won his third National Film Award on Friday.

Sharing a picture of Ajay from the ceremony, Kajol took to Instagram Story and wrote,"Bringing home two national awards and looking good is difficult!"



Ajay won the Best Actor Award for 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'. This is his third Best Actor win. He has previously won for the 1998 film 'Zakhm' and 'The Legend Of Bhagat Singh', which was released in 2002.

The ceremony took place at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi on Friday evening. Ajay shared the Best Actor win with Suriya.

Ajay's 'Tanhaji' also bagged Best Popular Film Award for Tanhaji.

After receiving the award from the President Droupadi Murmu, Ajay celebrated his win with a special post on Twitter.

"Not counting the wins or the blessings, just feeling grateful for all of it. Most importantly, your love. I share this win with all of you," he tweeted.

"Honoured to receive my awards from the President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu," the tweet further read.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' is a historical-action film, which traces the life of Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare. Om Raut helmed the project.

Also, at the 68th National Film Awards ceremony, legendary atress Asha Parekh received the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke award for her exemplary lifetime contribution to Indian Cinema. This is the highest recognition in the field of Indian cinema.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Asha Parekh on her win.

"Asha Parekh Ji is an outstanding film personality. In her long career, she has shown what versatility is. I congratulate her on being conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke award," Modi tweeted.

Tribal folk singer from Kerala, Nanjiyamma received the national award for the song she wrote and sang for the film, Ayyappanum Koshiyum (2020), directed by late KR Sachidanandan. The movie won several awards at the national film awards held on Friday. (ANI)