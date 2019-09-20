Here's how Kangana Ranaut is preparing for 'Thalaivi'

New Delhi (India), Sept 20 (ANI): 'Queen' Kangana Ranaut never ceases to overawe fans with her par excellence performances and she seems all set to bring yet another powerful act on-screen. Her extensive preparations for 'Thalaivi' in the US are proof!

Kangana measured for prosthetics for the film and the pictures of her being covered in glue were posted by sister Rangoli Chandel on Twitter.

Going by the pictures, looks like Kangana is all set to step into the shoes of 'iron lady' Jayalalithaa. The extensive measurements for prosthetics are in addition to the 'Simran' actor learning Bharatnatyam and Tamil for Thalaivi. The film will go on floors post-Diwali near Mysore.

Kangana flew to Los Angeles a few days ago for the measurements.

"This is how measurements for prosthetics are taken, it's not easy to be an actor, Kangana so calm even in something which is so suffocating for us to even watch ," the sister tweeted.



The producer of the film, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, had earlier revealed that renowned Hollywood artist, Jason Collins, who has worked on films like 'Blade Runner' and 'Captain Marvel', will be working on Kangana's look in the biopic.

The upcoming flick is being helmed by AL Vijay and produced by Induri and Shaailesh R Singh.

It is written by 'Baahubali' and 'The Dirty Picture' writers K.V. Vijayendra Prasad and Rajat Arora, respectively.

The biopic will be titled 'Thalaivi' in Tamil and Telegu while it will be called 'Jaya' in Hindi.

Jayalalithaa served as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu for over 14 years and was an actor before entering politics. The AIADMK leader left countless supporters bereaved when she died in 2016 at the age of 68. (ANI)