Here's how Karan Malhotra is celebrating his birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 24 (ANI): Filmmaker Karan Malhotra turned a year older on Saturday, and he celebrated his birthday working on his upcoming directorial venture 'Shamshera'.

The forthcoming film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. The filmmaker is celebrating his birthday today and is spending it by working on the finishing touches of the film.

He feels that the movie will offer a 'wholesome cinematic experience of watching Hindi films' in theatres.

Speaking about the much-awaited entertainer, Karan said, "I will be celebrating my birthday by finalising the mix of Shamshera, a vision I have cherished for some time now. I can't wait to share Shamshera with you all."

The director further said that 'Shamshera' is a visual extravaganza with complex human emotions.

He added, "As a filmmaker, I have been fortunate enough to be able to tell stories that I would like to see as an audience and Shamshera is definitely that kind of a story. It is a visual extravaganza with complexed human emotions and it deserves to be on the big screen where people have, for years had a truly wholesome cinematic experience of watching Hindi feature films."

Karan said he feels lucky to have found the right team for this action entertainer and he hails Ranbir Kapoor to be a 'generation-defining actor'.



Talking about Sanjay Dutt, who will be seen as the antagonist in the movie, Karan said that his act will come as a surprise factor for fans.

He said, "I'm fortunate to have found a steadfast producer in Aditya Chopra and an all determined cast and crew for Shamshera who have always been by my side right from the word go. Ranbir Kapoor is a generation-defining actor and has given his best to Shamshera. Vaani Kapoor plays his strength and compliments him beautifully in the film. As far as Sanjay Dutt is concerned, you are in for a surprise."

Karan said that he believes 'Shamshera' celebrates everything that a pan Indian Hindi film stands for and it will appeal to all audience segments who would want to watch good cinema on the big screen post the COVID-19 pandemic.

The filmmaker said, "I have grown up on quintessential Hindi cinema and I wanted to create a true blue Hindi film that everyone can enjoy in theatres. I feel confident that we have achieved an entertainer that will appeal to everyone. We are all waiting eagerly for the COVID-19 situation to become better in our country and then plan the release of Shamshera in the grandest way possible."

The upcoming movie is produced by Yash Raj Films. Ranbir and Sanjay previously shared screen space during the end credits song of 'Sanju'.

'Shamshera' is said to be a dacoit drama set in the 19th century. It will chronicle the story of a dacoit tribe fighting for their right and independence from the British.

Karan's other directing credits include 'Agneepath' starring Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra and 'Brothers' featuring Akshay Kumar and Sidharth Malhotra. (ANI)

