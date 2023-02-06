Here's how Karisma Kapoor beat the Monday blues

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 6 (ANI): Karisma Kapoor has suggested a great way to beat the Monday blues.

Taking to Instagram, Karisma showed how she avoided Monday blues by eating her favourite pizza. Well, it's definitely not a bad idea.

She dropped a string of images of her gorging on pizza.

"Beating the monday blues #mondaymood," she captioned the post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CoUmP9-rc6i/?hl=en



Karisma's post garnered several likes and comments.

"Hahahah food is the best way to beat Monday blues." a social media user commented.

"There's nothing better than starting your week by eating pizza," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karisma will be seen in 'Brown'.

Helmed by Abhinay Deo of 'Delhi Belly' fame, 'Brown' is based on Rita Brown, a suicidal alcoholic, and Arjun Sinha, a widower with survivor's guilt. The protagonists need to deal with an unstoppable serial killer on the loose. The Neo-noir series captures the existential angst of these investigators who are on the precipice of an abyss, that's their life. The series encapsulates themes of depression, irrelevance, addiction, corruption and false appearances.

'Brown', which is created by Zee Studios, also stars Helen, KK Raina and Jishu Sen alongside Karisma, Surya Sharma and Soni Razdan. (ANI)

