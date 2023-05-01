Here's how Kiara Advani "beeting" the summer heat

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 1 (ANI): Fresh fruit juices are the best way of keeping heat-related health issues at bay. Our Bollywood actor Kiara Advani is also relying on juices to keep herself cool in hot weather.

On Monday, Kiara took to Instagram Story and dropped a photo of her holding a glass bottle filled with beetroot juice.

"Beet the heat, "she captioned the post.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara will be seen sharing screen space with Ram Charan in 'Game Changer'.

The film billed as an action drama with current-day politics, features an ensemble cast, with Kiara playing the female protagonist.The upcoming project is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Shirish Garu under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations for a Pan-India release.'Game Changer' will release in three languages - Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.

Apart from Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, the film also stars SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Anjali, and Srikanth. The film is slated to release this year.

Kiara recently wrapped shooting for her upcoming movie 'SatyaPrem Ki Katha'. Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is all set to hit the theatres on June 29, 2023. In the film, Kartik will be seen romancing Kiara Advani. The film marks the actor's second collaboration after the blockbuster 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', which was released in 2022. (ANI)

