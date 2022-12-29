Here's how Kriti Kharbanda wished boyfriend Pulkit Samrat on his birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 29 (ANI): On the occasion of actor Pulkit Samrat's birthday, his girlfriend and actress Kriti Kharbanda dropped a heartfelt wish for him.

"Happy birthday baby. I love you," she wrote, adding a string of red heart emojis.

Alongside the sweet wish, Kriti added a few pictures featuring her romantic moments spent with Pulkit.

In one of the images, Kriti is seen giving a peck on Pulkit's cheek.

Pulkit and Kriti have been dating for close to three years. The two have appeared together in films like Veerey Ki Wedding, Taish, and Pagalpanti.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pulkit will be seen in Fukrey 3, the third instalment of his successful franchise. Kriti, on the other hand, will be making her Malayalam film debut this year with Alone, which stars Mohanlal in the lead. (ANI)