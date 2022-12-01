Here's how Nick Jonas wished his "love" Priyanka Chopra on 4th wedding anniversary

Los Angeles [US], December 1 (ANI): Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have completed four years of marital bliss on December 1, 2022.

Marking the special day, Nick took to Instagram and penned an adorable wish for his wife.

"And just like that it's been 4 years. Happy anniversary my love," Priyanka wrote.

He also shared a few pictures from the couple's traditional and Christian wedding.



Nick's post garnered several likes and comments.

"Happy anniversary to both of you. Lots and lots of love and togetherness," Farah Khan Ali commented.

"Beautiful," another one wrote.

Priyanka and singer Nick got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.Earlier this year, the couple embraced parenthood as they welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy in January.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as 'It's All Coming Back To Me', and the series 'Citadel'. Produced by Russo Brothers, 'Citadel' will hit the OTT on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka.

In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa', which promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', both of which have become cult classics over the years. 'Jee Le Zaraa' is reportedly going on floors soon and will be ready for release in the summer of 2023. (ANI)