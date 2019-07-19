Here's how Nick Jonas wished Priyanka Chopra on her birthday!

New Delhi (India), July 18 (ANI): As Bollywood diva, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, celebrated her 37th birthday today, wishes poured in for the actor from tinsel town celebrities.
However, her husband Nick Jonas who was a little late in wishing her on social media stole the limelight with his love-filled message for her.
Calling her the light of his world, Nick posted a sweet birthday message for his 'baby' alongside a picture of the diva.
The 'Desi girl' looks drop-dead gorgeous in a pink saree and big glares. And the beautiful pink roses in her bun add to the overall look of the actor.
Earlier today, the 'Barfi' actor received birthday wishes from a string of celebrities including Manish Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Bhumi Pednekar, Rajkummar Rao, and Madhur Bhandarkar. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Jul 18, 2019 23:44 IST
