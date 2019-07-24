Here's how Parineeti Chopra is spreading awareness via fashion on social media

New Delhi (India), July 24 (ANI): Given the popularity of social media and the staggering number of followers celebrities have, it makes even more sense to utilise the platform to spread awareness on important social issues.

With her innovative and interesting social media campaign, Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra is spreading awareness on social issues and taking on stereotypes through fashion.

In what seems like a breakthrough concept on social media, she becomes the first celebrity to use fashion to speak about such issues. She enjoys close to 50 million followers on social media.

Yesterday, the actor wore a T-shirt that read 'Love is Love' and we have learned that it was the start of her social media campaign and will see her continue to raise her voice about important issues that matter to her and are close to her heart.

She has always been socially conscious and has been actively taking up causes right from her college days.

When questioned, she said, "Fashion has and will always make bold statements on issues affecting society. I have always strongly felt about equality and have always spoken against stereotypes and today I was celebrating India's massive decision to decriminalise section 377."

"I will continue to raise my voice on important societal issues through fashion because I feel as celebrities we need to bring attention to important things that are happening in and around us," she added. (ANI)

