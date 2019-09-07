Here's how Parineeti Chopra spent her day off from shooting

New Delhi (India), Sept 7 (ANI): Parineeti Chopra, who is busy shooting for her upcoming film 'Girl on the Train' in London, shared pictures from her day off.

The 30-year-old actor, who is reportedly playing the role of an alcoholic divorcee in the film, posted a few candid pictures on Instagram.

The actor channeled her inner casual chic in a black shirt dress with diamond-shaped sunglasses.



Even though she took a moment to share her day off on the image-sharing platform, Parineeti is still on a break from social media.

"Still shooting TheGirlOnTheTrain. And still on a digital detox. Breaking that for this picture bye again," she captioned her picture.

Her upcoming feature is based on Paula Hawkins' 2015 bestseller, 'The Girl On The Train' which was adapted into a Hollywood film by Steven Spielberg's DreamWorks Pictures. The Ribhu Dasgupta-directorial is slated to hit the theatres in 2020.

Parineeti was last seen in 'Jabariya Jodi' alongside Sidharth Malhotra which fared less at the box office. She will also be seen essaying the role of Saina Nehwal in an upcoming biopic on the ace shuttler. (ANI)

