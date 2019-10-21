Here's how Parineeti Chopra will celebrate her 30th birthday

New Delhi (India), Oct 21 (ANI): Parineeti Chopra who will ring her 30th birthday on Tuesday has some amazing plans to celebrate the special day. To commemorate the big day, the 'Ishaqzaade' actor is going to enjoy her time with close friends while partying for 24 hours.

Giving information about her celebration night, Parineeti said, "My 3 very close people which is my manager Neha, my make-up artist Mitali and the director of Girl of the Train Ribhu Dasgupta have decided to throw a party for me in Alibaug."

"So they are renting a villa for me with a pool and are calling all my friends and I am going to be spending one whole day and night with them just partying for 24 hours. For 24 hours I want to really cut off from all my work and just enjoy my birthday, so I am looking forward."

On the work front, the actor who recently wrapped up the shooting of her forthcoming film 'The Girl on The Train' is gearing up for her second film, a biopic on Saina Nehwal where she will be seen playing the role of ace shuttler. (ANI)

