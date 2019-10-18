Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, Image courtesy: Instagram
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, Image courtesy: Instagram

Here's how Priyanka Chopra celebrated first Karwa Chauth with Nick Jonas

ANI | Updated: Oct 18, 2019 10:29 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Even after staying miles away from India, our very own 'Desi Girl' Priyanka Chopra is still connected to her roots.
Priyanka, who is currently on the Jonas Brothers tour, celebrated her very first Karwa Chauth.
The 'Mary Kom' actor had a memorable first Karwa Chauth with singer and husband Nick Jonas, one that she will 'always remember'. The star shared pictures on Instagram, documenting how she celebrated the festival at a Jonas Brothers concert.
Priyanka shared a picture of the lovebirds sitting on a couch. In the picture, the 'Baywatch' star can be seen tugging onto Nick's arm. For the occasion, she wore an embellished red saree with golden border, a bindi, and vermillion on her forehead.
"Karwa chauth at a @jonasbrothers concert. Definitely a first I'll always remember! @nickjonas #karwachauth," she wrote alongside the picture.

Earlier, Priyanka shared a few other pictures of the celebratory night on the photo-sharing application. One of the photos featured Priyanka with her friends.
In the still shared by Priyanka, she is flaunting vermilion as she poses for the camera.
"Me and my friends #karvachauth2019," she captioned the selfie which also featured actor and singer VJ Anusha. While the 'Isn't It Romantic' star is in the foreground, her friends are blurred in the background.

The actor also posted several pictures on her Instagram stories, showing off her Mehendi and her red bangles.
Priyanka, who seems to be enjoying her first Karwa Chauth, captioned the picture of her Heena laden hands, "DIY Heena!! Karwa Chauth in LA."

Sharing the picture of her stunning red bangles, she wrote, "Karwa Chauth prep."

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in two elaborate ceremonies in December last year at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. The couple will soon celebrate their first wedding anniversary.
Other actors who celebrated Karwa Chauth included Anushka Sharma with husband Virat Kohli, Aishwarya Rai with husband Abhishek Bachchan and Shilpa Shetty with husband Raj Kundra. Anushka shared a stunning picture with Virat after celebrating the festival.
On the work front, Priyanka made her Bollywood comeback with 'The Sky Is Pink', which released in theatres last week. The film also stars Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf.
It has been witnessing a decline in box office collection since its first day. Despite all the hype, considering the film marks Priyanka's Bollywood comeback after a hiatus of three years, and it is Zaira Wasim's last film, Shonali Bose's directorial venture has not been able to perform well at the box office.
However, the film has been well received by the critics. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 11:24 IST

Eva Mendes' daughters are obsessed with this classic Halloween character

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 18 (ANI): Actor Eva Mendes' daughters exactly knows what they like, when it comes to clothes, especially for Halloween.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 11:21 IST

Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu dedicate 'Saand Ki Aankh' to all mothers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu have dedicated their upcoming flick 'Saand Ki Aankh' - based on Uttar Pradesh's shooter daadis - to all the mothers in the world.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 10:24 IST

Mamoudou Athie joins 'Jurassic World 3' cast

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 18 (ANI): Actor Mamoudou Athie has been roped in to join the cast of 'Jurassic World 3'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 10:23 IST

Here's why filmmaker Taika Waititi is playing Adolf Hitler in...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 18 (ANI): Director Taika Waititi explains why he agreed to essay the role Adolf Hitler in 'Jojo Rabbit'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 09:37 IST

Karwa Chauth 2019: Here's how Bachchans and Sonali Bendre...

New Delhi [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Sonali Bendre, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, and Shweta Bachchan together celebrated the festival of Karwa Chauth with zeal on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 09:04 IST

Pete Davidson, Margaret Qualley call it quits after whirlwind romance

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 18 (ANI): Less than three months after making their relationship public, comedian-actor Pete Davidson and actor Margaret Qualley have parted ways.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 09:02 IST

Ex Catwomen Halle Berry, Michelle Pfeiffer praises Zoe Kravitz's...

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 18 (ANI): Ex Catwomen Halle Berry and Michelle Pfeiffer congratulated the next woman, Zoe Kravitz, who has been roped in to play the character in upcoming 'The Batman'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 23:20 IST

Peter embarks on new adventure as 'Peter Rabbit 2' trailer drops

New Delhi (India), Oct 17 (ANI): Seems like Easter would be more fun with the sequel to fantasy animation film 'Peter Rabbit' witnessing the titular character embarking on an all-new adventure in 'Peter Rabbit 2', whose first trailer was launched on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 22:26 IST

Shilpa, Raveena, Padmini, Neelam join Karwa Chauth celebration...

New Delhi [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Padmini Kolhapure, Neelam Kothari among other celebrities, put on their best bib and tucker to join the Karwa Chauth celebrations at Sonam Kapoor's residence as her mother Sunita turned host for the evening.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 21:26 IST

Alan Walker announces India leg of aviation tour with Sunburn Arena

New Delhi [India], Oct 17 (ANI): The 13th edition of Asia's largest music festival, Sunburn, will bring to India another massive multi-city Sunburn Arena tour with the legendary British-born Norwegian artist and record producer Alan Walker.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 20:53 IST

Spent 20 years together living the dream: Madhuri wishes hubby...

New Delhi (India), Oct 17 (ANI): Kawra Chauth celebrations seemed to have doubled for the 'Dhak-Dhak' girl Madhuri Dixit as she celebrated 20 years of married life with Dr Shriram Nene on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 20:21 IST

'Dabangg's 'Rajjo Pandey' wishes happy Karwa Chauth

New Delhi (India), Oct 17 (ANI): Sonakshi Sinha as Rajjo Pandey from 'Dabangg 3' joined women across the country as they celebrated Karwa Chauth.

Read More
iocl