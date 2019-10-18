Here's how Priyanka Chopra celebrated first Karwa Chauth with Nick Jonas

New Delhi [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Even after staying miles away from India, our very own 'Desi Girl' Priyanka Chopra is still connected to her roots.

Priyanka, who is currently on the Jonas Brothers tour, celebrated her very first Karwa Chauth.

The 'Mary Kom' actor had a memorable first Karwa Chauth with singer and husband Nick Jonas, one that she will 'always remember'. The star shared pictures on Instagram, documenting how she celebrated the festival at a Jonas Brothers concert.

Priyanka shared a picture of the lovebirds sitting on a couch. In the picture, the 'Baywatch' star can be seen tugging onto Nick's arm. For the occasion, she wore an embellished red saree with golden border, a bindi, and vermillion on her forehead.

"Karwa chauth at a @jonasbrothers concert. Definitely a first I'll always remember! @nickjonas #karwachauth," she wrote alongside the picture.



Earlier, Priyanka shared a few other pictures of the celebratory night on the photo-sharing application. One of the photos featured Priyanka with her friends.

In the still shared by Priyanka, she is flaunting vermilion as she poses for the camera.

"Me and my friends #karvachauth2019," she captioned the selfie which also featured actor and singer VJ Anusha. While the 'Isn't It Romantic' star is in the foreground, her friends are blurred in the background.



The actor also posted several pictures on her Instagram stories, showing off her Mehendi and her red bangles.

Priyanka, who seems to be enjoying her first Karwa Chauth, captioned the picture of her Heena laden hands, "DIY Heena!! Karwa Chauth in LA."



Sharing the picture of her stunning red bangles, she wrote, "Karwa Chauth prep."



Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in two elaborate ceremonies in December last year at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. The couple will soon celebrate their first wedding anniversary.

Other actors who celebrated Karwa Chauth included Anushka Sharma with husband Virat Kohli, Aishwarya Rai with husband Abhishek Bachchan and Shilpa Shetty with husband Raj Kundra. Anushka shared a stunning picture with Virat after celebrating the festival.

On the work front, Priyanka made her Bollywood comeback with 'The Sky Is Pink', which released in theatres last week. The film also stars Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf.

It has been witnessing a decline in box office collection since its first day. Despite all the hype, considering the film marks Priyanka's Bollywood comeback after a hiatus of three years, and it is Zaira Wasim's last film, Shonali Bose's directorial venture has not been able to perform well at the box office.

However, the film has been well received by the critics. (ANI)

