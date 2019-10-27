Priyanka Chopra along with husband Nick Jonas (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra along with husband Nick Jonas (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Here's how Priyanka Chopra is celebrating first Diwali with Nick Jonas

ANI | Updated: Oct 27, 2019 11:16 IST

New Delhi (India), Oct 27 (ANI): Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas who never fail to give major couple goals, extended their Diwali wishes to their fans and loved ones with an adorable post.
Global star Priyanka shared a series of pictures on her Instagram where the power couple who will be celebrating their first Diwali together, can be seen celebrating the festival of lights with their family and friends.
In the first romantic snap, the 'Sky is Pink' actor can be seen donning a fawn saree along with drop earrings while Nick is sporting a casual look and wore a white shirt and green pants. The couple can be seen holding arms and looking at each other in a loving manner.

In the second picture, the couple can be seen posing with their friends while holidaying at Cabo San Lucas.

In the third picture, the 37-year-old actor gave a glance at the decked up farmhouse with lights to seep in the festive mood.

"Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating. From mine to yours," she captioned the pictures.
Earlier, Priyanka stole the limelight while sharing pictures of her first Karwa Chauth. The 'Mary Kom' actor had a memorable first Karwa Chauth with singer and husband Nick Jonas, one that she will 'always remember'
Earlier, Priyanka shared a few other pictures of the celebratory night on the photo-sharing application. One of the photos featured Priyanka with her friends.
In the still shared by Priyanka, she is flaunting vermilion as she poses for the camera.
"Me and my friends #karvachauth2019," she captioned the selfie which also featured actor and singer VJ Anusha.
Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in two elaborate ceremonies in December last year at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. The couple will soon celebrate their first wedding anniversary. (ANI)

