Here's how Raj from 'DDLJ' shaped Ranbir Kapoor as romantic hero

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 20 (ANI): Ahead of the release of his 'Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar', actor Ranbir Kapoor opened up about how Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' shaped him as a romantic film hero.

In Netflix's docu-series 'The Romantics', Ranbir said, "Raj was everything! You know, he could do anything! I think Aditya Chopra gave us a character, that was aspirational, he was naughty, he was charming, like it shook you up! I know I saw that film probably 20 times in the theatre!"

Ranbir, who has won everyone's heart with his romantic films like Bachna Ae Haseeno, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Rockstar, Tamaasha, to name a few, will now be seen romancing Shraddha Kapoor in 'Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar'.



Helmed by Luv Ranjan, the film is all set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on Holi, 8th March 2023.

'Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar' might be Ranbir's last rom-com film. In December 2022, Ranbir marked his presence at the Red Sea International Film Festival where he shared some details about his upcoming projects in an interaction.

"I don't know it is probably going to be one of the last romantic comedies I do because I am getting older." To this the audience cheered him on and said that is not true since he is getting younger.

Apart from 'Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar', Ranbir also has 'Animal' in his kitty. The gangster drama is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor. (ANI)

