David Letterman and Shah Rukh Khan (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Here's how Shah Rukh's son AbRam reacted to his appearance on David Letterman show

ANI | Updated: Oct 27, 2019 09:04 IST

New Delhi (India), Oct 27 (ANI): Bollywood's romance king Shah Rukh Khan who recently grabbed the guest's couch at David Letterman's show on Netflix, shared a funny incident about his 'softer littlest one.'
The actor who featured on the special episode of David Letterman's show shared a moment that he encountered with his little son, AbRam, with whom he decided to watch something interesting on the digital streaming platform.
"So you finally settle down on your soft bed, with your softer littlest one & say, "let's watch something new today...on @NetflixIndia..." and this banner pops up!! & the littlest one quips..." papa it's not new...it's just you!! " Well..."

It seems that nothing else than this can be a proud moment for the megastar where his son recognises him and his work on the big platform.
Some time back, an excited Shah Rukh shared his "most cherished intro for any public appearance."
The actor put out the official trailer of the upcoming show on Twitter on Tuesday.
Right from the "cherished" introduction to featuring Letterman taking a stroll around SRK's house where he witnessed a sea of fans, the trailer features all the fun elements that will make you want for more.
This comes a week after the 'Raees' actor posted yet another trailer of the show revealing that this was the time when he had "the most fun being interviewed."
Khan first revealed in May that he will be Letterman's special guest on the new season which started airing on May 31 on Netflix this year.
The exclusive interview was aired on October 25. (ANI)

