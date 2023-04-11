Here's how Sonam Kapoor and her family welcome little Vayu in their Delhi home

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10 (ANI): Actor Sonam Kapoor, recently visited her in-law's house in Delhi with her husband Anand Ahuja and son Vayu.

On Monday, Sonam took to Instagram and dropped pictures of her family and house. Sonam can be seen posing with her husband Anand Ahuja, his brother Anant and his mother Priya Ahuja. Little Vayu can also be seen in Dad Anand's arms. Sonam Kapoor's father-in-law Harish Ahuja also makes an appearance with Priya Ahuja in one of the pictures.

She shared a glimpse of the dining table designed with banana leaves and roses. A huge chandelier can be seen in the dining room area. The main gate of the house was also beautifully decorated with flowers.

Along with the post, she wrote a gratitude post, "Welcoming our darling Vayu home to delhi... @priya27ahuja @ase_msb @anandahuja #harishahuja. With the help of exceptionally talented @__8.00am #karanflowerboy @theladdoowala @indusculinary. PS This is not an ad or a barter post this is a thank you for a job exceptionally done and a nod of appreciation to a wonderful team of professionals!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq2ZbCWPCzu/



Sonam's parents Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor reacted to the post. They dropped heart emoticons in the comment section.

Sonam's mother-in-law, Priya Ahuja also expressed her love for his grandson, Vayu. She wrote, "Loving every moment with Vayu, Can't thank God enough, Full of Gratitude & Love."

Sonam and Anand welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in Mumbai on August 20, 2022.

The proud parents announced the news through a message that read, "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam will be next seen in the upcoming film 'Blind' directed by Shome Makhija, starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. The official release date of the film is still awaited. (ANI)

