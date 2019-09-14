Tahira Kashyap with Ayushmann Khurrana (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Here's how Tahira made husband Ayushmann's birthday special

ANI | Updated: Sep 14, 2019 09:31 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 14 (ANI): Ayushmann Khurrana who has been delivering back-to-back hits lately, got a special gift from wife Tahira Kashyap on his birthday today.
The actor who ringed in his 35th birthday was given a big shout-out by his wife on her Instagram page. Tahira shared a series of pictures on the photo-sharing application along with a heartfelt note where she praised her husband who she believes has evolved greatly as an actor.
In one of the pictures, Ayushmann is seen getting a peck on the cheek from Tahira while the others are from the intimate birthday celebrations which took place last night at the 'Vicky Donor' fame star's residence.
Some of the invitees present for the celebrations include Bhumi Pednekar, Neeti Mohan, Manjot, Nushrat Bharucha, Anand L Rai and Ekta Kapoor who welcomed the special day with the birthday boy.
"Happy bday to this lovely human Ayushmann Khurrana it's so amazing to see you transform and evolve! Life is beautiful with you[?] Thank you lovely people for making this day so so so memorable," read Tariha's post.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Happy bday to this lovely human @ayushmannk it’s so amazing to see you transform and evolve! Life is beautiful with you?? Thank you lovely people for making this day so so so memorable?? @neetimohan18 @nihaarpandya @muktimohan @sanyamalhotra_ @bhumipednekar @samikshapednekar @arjunkapoor @rochakkohli @nushratbharucha @ghuggss @sab_gol_hai @gautidihatti @shoreyvikas @paddyshivoham @aanandlrai #Yogita ma’am @oyemanjot #abhishekhbanerjee @komal20to77 #saumitra @tnishabhatia #nishit @charandeepkalra @henna12bains @instaraghu @rajivlakshman #susan #sriramraghavan #poojaladhasurti #dinoo @ronnie.lahiri #juhichaturvedi @yajankashyap @aparshakti_khurana @aakritiahuja @kashyap6480 #smita #howard @reliablerani @magikfactory #setu @amarkaushik @sharatkatariya #anusha @shashankkhaitan @nalinidatta @surveenchawla #akshay @ektaravikapoor @ruchikaakapoor #rajshandaliya @radhikaofficial

A post shared by tahirakashyapkhurrana (@tahirakashyap) on Sep 13, 2019 at 4:18pm PDT


The doting husband who stood by his wife's side when she was diagnosed with cancer, was quick to reply with an "Umm" accompanied by heart emojis.
The couple who began dating in college, have two children together -- son Virajveer, born in 2012 and daughter Varushka, born in 2014.
On the work front, Ayushmann who is excited about the release of his latest film 'Dream Girl' alongside Nushrat Bharucha has several other projects lined-up including 'Bala', 'Gulabo Sitabo', and 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 10:10 IST

