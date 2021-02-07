Here's how Tiger shroff wishes his every Sunday to be

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 7 (ANI): Setting weekend vibes high, Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff on Sunday dropped a gorgeous picture showcasing his chiselled physique on social media.

The 'War' actor posted an appealing picture on Instagram in which he is seen sporting red pants in the swimming pool. The actor looked handsome as he showcased his six-pack abs and perfectly toned body.

Shroff, who is seen enjoying his vacay, gave an apt caption for the post. The witty caption read, "If every Sunday could be like," using sun and a water wave emoticon.





More than eight lakh fans liked the post on the photo-sharing platform with many leaving lovable comments on the post. His sister Krishna Shroff's ex-boyfriend and basketball player Eban Hyams also wrote, "Break the internet with this one bro," using folded hands and smiling face with sunglasses emoticons in the comments section of the enchanting post.



Of late, the actor has been updating fans about his activities by posting pictures and videos.

Earlier, Tiger Shroff donned the hat of a producer after dropping his second single 'Casanova' on YouTube. Directed by Punit Malhotra and produced by Qyuki and Tiger, the song has been composed by Avitesh.

Tiger is set to entertain his fans with his next three releases this year. The actor will be seen in 'Baaghi 4', 'Heropanti 2' and 'Ganapath'. (ANI)

